OGDENSBURG — The city will once again use the accounting firm Gray & Gray and Associates for services in 2023.
The city first used the firm in October 2021 to complete the 2022 budget. A month later, the city eliminated the city comptroller position and outsourced the work to Gray & Gray. In March 2021, the firm’s Angela M. Gray was appointed city comptroller, replacing Timothy J. Johnson who had retired in September 2020.
“I think Angela and her firm have done an outstanding job for us and we’re lucky to have her services,” said Councilor John A. Rishe. “I’ll support this.”
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly agreed with Mr. Rishe stating that Ms. Gray helped the city at a time when they were in need.
According to the 2023 engagement letter, Gray & Gray will help to assist in the monthly closing process of the general ledger, provide ongoing support and assistance in the comptroller’s office, assist in the 2024 annual budget preparation, assist in the preparation of paperwork related to 2022 financial statements, conduct bi-weekly payroll services, as well as help with other special projects.
The letter also stated that, “Gray & Gray and Associates CPAs, P.C. will not assume management responsibilities on behalf of the City of Ogdensburg. However, we will provide advice and recommendations to assist management of the City of Ogdensburg in performing its responsibilities.”
In September, the city advertised for a comptroller. The position has yet to be filled.
Gray & Gray’s fee for services will be billed “at actual hours spent based on our hourly rates.” Accountants will be paid between $110 and $150 per hour, CPA and managers will be paid $190 per hour and CPA and partners will be paid $210 per hour. The city is also responsible for out-of-pocket costs including postage and travel.
The resolution passed unanimously.
The council also passed a resolution designating the Watertown Daily Times, the Ogdensburg Journal and North Country This Week as the official newspapers for the publication of local legal notices and “other matters required by law to be published by the City of Ogdensburg for 2023.”
These publications can include advertisements, public notices and news releases issued by the city.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.