Ogdensburg will contract Gray & Gray for accounting

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city will once again use the accounting firm Gray & Gray and Associates for services in 2023.

The city first used the firm in October 2021 to complete the 2022 budget. A month later, the city eliminated the city comptroller position and outsourced the work to Gray & Gray. In March 2021, the firm’s Angela M. Gray was appointed city comptroller, replacing Timothy J. Johnson who had retired in September 2020.

