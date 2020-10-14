OGDENSBURG — A resolution to hire Coughlin & Gerhart, a Binghamton law firm, to serve as labor and employment counselors sparked a conversation Tuesday night about the state of city finances and the process of renegotiating labor agreements in the city.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said there was a need to hire a law firm with more experience in labor relations than the city’s current law firm. Coughlin & Gerhart would come at the same rate as their current law contract, so would represent no increase in cost, he said.
“We will just be getting somebody who has a much greater understanding of the issues,” Mr. Jellie said.
Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe attempted to introduce an amendment to the resolution to put a six-month time limit on the contract. Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said he didn’t think it was necessary because they would not need six months, while Councilor Michael B. Powers said six months would not be enough time.
“You might end up in arbitration,” Mr. Powers said.
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said it didn’t make sense to keep adding to expenses as a tough budget looms.
“At a time when we are supposed to be doing the budget and we are going to have to be very tough and it is going to be a terrible budget, we’re taking on more expense, more expense and more expense,” she said.
Mr. Jellie said the city has “a lot” of legal costs.
“We have five union contracts — five — which we should not have signed last year. Five that we can’t afford,” Mr. Jellie said. “Now I am in a position to have to figure out a way work our way out of those contracts so we can afford them.”
Ms. Kennedy said if the city had tried to talk with the unions earlier in the year, rather than just announcing cuts, maybe something could have been worked out. Mr. Skelly pointed out that the contracts should have never been signed in November and December. Mr. Jellie said there were several factors making the contracts untenable.
“COVID has made it worse, the attack on sales tax from the county made it worse. All of our sources of revenue are worse,” Mr. Jellie said.
The formula, Mr. Jellie said, is simple.
“This is just about money in and money out,” he said. “We are taking in less money. Nobody could think that we can spend the same amount or more.”
The majority of the budget, Mr. Jellie said, goes to the Department of Public Works, the city police department and the fire department.
“This isn’t an attack on those organizations,” he said. “It does just so happen that one of those organizations (the fire department) has a contract with minimum staffing, so largely we have taken council’s ability out of the equation to be able to manage the budget. So our choice is very ugly — just continue to chip away at the two organizations that do not have that.”
The law firm resolution passed 4-3 with Mr. Rishe, Mr. Skelly and Councilors William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher voting in favor and Mr. Powers, Ms. Kennedy and Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle voting against.
The 2021 budget process will start later this month.
