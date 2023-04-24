OGDENSBURG — The newly implemented hiring freeze has been put on hold for a number of open city positions including the assessor, who abruptly resigned last week.
During a special meeting April 6, the city council voted to implement a hiring freeze for the remainder of the year. The resolution implementing this year’s hiring freeze stated that it was needed due to the city facing a “significant $2 million budget deficit going into the 2024 fiscal year.” A similar hiring freeze had been implemented in 2020.
On Monday, the council exempted a number of positions from the hiring freeze.
One of those positions was for assessor.
Mark L. Schnorr, who was hired by the city in the summer of 2021, resigned as assessor effective April 20, according to the resolution. While the city searches for a new permanent assessor, council appointed Stephen Teele acting assessor until “such time a qualified replacement is appointed.”
Mr. Schnorr, who has more than 30 years of experience, is the assessor for the towns of Oswegatchie and Macomb. He resigned as the city is currently in the process of a full city-wide reassessment that was performed by GAR Associates, Williamsville. Earlier this month, city residents received change of assessment notices that drew the ire of many residents who saw major increases to their property assessments.
Also exempted from the hiring freeze were Department of Public Works student workers, lifeguards, head lifeguards, recreation attendants, recreation leaders and an operator trainee for the water/wastewater treatment plant. The plant operator position was open following the April 21 resignation of a city employee.
