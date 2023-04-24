Hiring freeze on hold for city jobs

Schnorr

OGDENSBURG — The newly implemented hiring freeze has been put on hold for a number of open city positions including the assessor, who abruptly resigned last week.

During a special meeting April 6, the city council voted to implement a hiring freeze for the remainder of the year. The resolution implementing this year’s hiring freeze stated that it was needed due to the city facing a “significant $2 million budget deficit going into the 2024 fiscal year.” A similar hiring freeze had been implemented in 2020.

