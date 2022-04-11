OGDENSBURG — Funding to help Ogdensburg homeowners make basic repairs to their properties through American Rescue Plan Act funding was approved by the City Council on Monday night.
ARPA funds had been distributed to municipalities across the country in an effort to help offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city was awarded a total of $1,068,179 in federal funding. In 2021, the city received $535,177 and it has $261,677 after allocating $173,500 to nonprofit organizations and small businesses and keeping another $100,000 to help offset lost city revenues in 2020 and 2021 caused by the pandemic.
The latest proposal, called the Individual Assistance Program, was approved unanimously by City Council and will help city homeowners make repairs to their properties and will reimburse them up to $5,000 for exterior and interior projects.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie called it the third phase of ARPA funding and said that the application for funding would be inserted with the tax bills going out later this week as well as be advertised in various media outlets to get the word to homeowners.
“We’ll have about $261,000 currently left in the fund that can be used potentially towards this effort,” Mr. Jellie said.
According to the application attached to the agenda, each home would be limited to one interior project funded as well as one exterior project. Exterior improvements include paint, siding, facia, soffit, front porch, windows, roof, chimney, landscaping and exterior door replacement.
Interior improvements include electrical upgrades, plumping upgrades and heating and cooling replacement. The applicant must own an existing home or apartment building within the city limits. Applicant must obtain proper permits.
The application must be filled out by the homeowner, and it must include a professional quote or printed material quote as well as proof of total income from year 2020 and/or 2021 attached to the application.
The application states that homeowners may apply for both an exterior and an interior project, however a distinction must be made by the applicant as to which project is a priority as the second project will only be funded if there are funds remaining after the first round of grants.
The amount granted will be based on total income in three levels not to exceed $5,000 for each project. Reimbursements will be provided depending on the following income limits: Up to $50,000, there will be 100% reimbursement; $50,001-$75,000 reimbursement will be 75%, and incomes $75,000 and up will qualify for 50% reimbursement.
Mr. Jellie said each project may be different, but they may provide eligible projects a 20% or 25% payment in the beginning to get the project going and then pay it as it goes or they may just make a full payment at the end and reimburse the homeowner.
They will make this assistance program retroactive to the beginning of the year, according to Mr. Jellie.
“I don’t think there will be a period of time we could go back to that would satisfy everybody, but I think perhaps, recognizing appropriate projects that may have started since the first of year,” he said.
Mr. Jellie said that applications can start being brought to City Hall beginning this week.
