OGDENSBURG — The city is hosting a meet and greet with City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave. The meet and greet is open to the public.
Mr. Buharie started March 1. He is a graduate of the Emerging Leaders Development Program through the International City-County Management Association, a licensed professional engineer, and has master’s degrees in public administration and business administration.
