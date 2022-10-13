Ogdensburg Housing Authority gets $250K to upgrade cameras

Parkview Rise, 1111 Jay St., Ogdensburg. Operated by the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, it will be one of five facilities that will receive an upgrade to its camera system with a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Matt Curatolo/The Journal

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Housing Authority will be upgrading the security camera systems at its facilities after receiving a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Cheryl A. Douglass, executive director of the housing authority, said the federal agency granted $250,000 from as part of its 2022 Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Grant program.

