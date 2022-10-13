Ogdensburg Housing Authority gets $250K to upgrade cameras

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Housing Authority will be upgrading the security camera systems at its facilities after receiving a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Cheryl A. Douglass, executive director of the housing authority, said the federal agency granted $250,000 from as part of its 2022 Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Grant program.
“It’s for emergency, safety and security type things,” Douglass said.
The housing authority operates Riverview Towers, 232 Washington St.; Centennial Terrace, 202 Washington St.; Parkview Rise, 1111 Jay St.; and Belmont Courts.
“What it is going to do is allow us to basically upgrade the entire system over at Belmont Courts, so we will have better cameras and more coverage and we will have cameras here at the main office and cameras at all three high rises,” she said. “We already have some cameras there but it will mean much better cameras and at the high rises we will have them on every floor.”
“It’s really going to enable us to keep a good eye on what is going on,” she added.
Ms. Douglass added that the housing authority has already signed a contract with the vendor.
She said the camera upgrade is expected to begin the last week of October or the first week of November depending on when the equipment arrives. Plans are to complete the project by the end of December.
