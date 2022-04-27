OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Housing Authority is working with its insurance company to define the full scope of work that needs to be done to reopen Riverview Towers. The building, 232 Washington St., has been closed since a March 8 fire.
Cheryl A. Douglass, OHA executive director, said there have been discussions with Philadelphia Insurance Co. about what is and what isn’t covered as work progresses at the housing complex.
“We are hoping soon to come to terms and be on the same page with the insurance company and then we can have some numbers,” Ms. Douglass said. “It’s just we’re trying to come to terms on the full scope of what needs to be done. It’s defining the full scope of work.”
One of the components being discussed is demolition of certain portions of the building, Ms. Douglass said.
“That’s one of the scope items we haven’t come to terms with is how much needs to be demoed and remodeled basically at this point,” she said.
The March 8 fire, which began in an apartment of the sixth floor, caused significant fire, smoke and water damage to the 10-story building that has 100 units and housed about 85 people at the time of the fire.
Last month, after meetings with the housing authority’s engineer, Gymo Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying, Watertown, and several contractors, Ms. Douglass said that the time frame for reopening the building to tenants was approximately three to four months. To make repairs and clean up the smoke and water damage, a rough estimate totals $1.8 million.
OHA officials are still looking at the possibility of moving tenants back into the building on the floors above where the fire occurred.
“It’s our hope still once we get the first floor and the basement floor done, with the elevators working, that maybe we would be able to populate the higher floors first and then as the lower floors are finished then start populating them as they are completed,” Ms. Douglass said. “That is our big plan at this point.”
Ms. Douglass said that work has been going nonstop for the last several weeks. The two elevators have been fixed.
Asbestos abatement of floor tiles has begun; all have to be replaced from the sixth floor down, according to Ms. Douglass. The first floor abatement is complete.
“They are working on five and six this week and are working their way down,” she said. “We’re in the process of getting the tile contractors lined up and getting the tile to get that in.”
The OHA is also in the process of adding emergency lighting that would not be affected if the power had to be turned off again in a similar emergency. During the fire, the lights were on a generator that had to be turned off, making it dark in the hallways and stairways.
“Lights are ordered and we’re just waiting for those to come in,” Ms. Douglass said. “That was one of the things that came out of this was we had to get some battery-backed up type of lighting, which we had absolutely no problem doing. It was one of those things where we didn’t know until we needed it.”
