OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City Council has implemented a hiring freeze for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year following a special city council meeting Thursday night.
The council discussed a resolution to implement a hiring freeze due to the city facing a “significant $2 million budget deficit going into the 2024 fiscal year.”
The resolution restricts the city manager from proposing, creating or filling any personnel positions during the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year and all funding for such positions would be reserved.
City Councilor Michael B. Powers was the first to comment on the resolution and questioned whether it violated the city charter.
“This language actually violates the charter and takes away the authority for (City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie) to do his job,” Mr. Powers said. “Which is clearly outlined in the charter. I’m curious to know how this is going to affect our summer projects, our summer recreation department and all the other activities that are going to be coming up in the summer.”
Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly responded to Mr. Power’s concerns stating that last time the city implemented a freeze, summer activities were “dealt with.”
“They were dealt with last time we had a hiring freeze,” Mr. Skelly said. “This is for controlled personnel. Council will lift it as needed.”
Mr. Powers argued that the resolution is a way for Mr. Skelly to control who the city manager hires.
“If this resolution passes, this is governing by fiat,” Mr. Powers said. “The concern that the city manager was going to hire two firefighters to save the city money in the long run, this appears to me to be a knee jerk reaction to that. You’ve lost your ability to control and I will not support this.”
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy agreed with Mr. Powers, saying that the resolution is nothing more than a “temper tantrum”.
“In my opinion this is nothing more than a giant temper tantrum being thrown around because you lost,” Ms. Kennedy said. “I expect this from children but grown adults when we fully endorsed, vetted, and hired a city manager to do his job to put language in it that he shall not propose, create, or fill when the charter clearly states that it’s his given duty to do.”
The resolution passed in a 4-2 vote with Ms. Kennedy and Mr. Powers voting against it and Mr. Skelly, Councilor John A. Rishe, Councilor William B. Dillabough and Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher voting for it. Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle was absent.
