OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg International Airport has received grant funding for runway extension.
Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced Wednesday that the airport will receive $179,800. The federal Department of Transportation funding comes three months after the airport also received a $1.5 million Airport Improvement Discretionary Grant.
“I’m proud to announce $179,800 in additional funding for Ogdensburg International Airport,” she said in a press release. “Ensuring the North Country’s rural airports have funding to improve their infrastructure is critical and a top priority of mine. I was glad to work with several local elected officials including Mayor Wayne Ashley to deliver this pro-economy and pro-tourism result for our region.”
“These funds will help make our airport more attractive to more airlines which will help provide more destinations for Ogdensburg and Canadian travelers. I want to thank her (Ms. Stefanik) for her friendship and dedication to our community,” Ogdensburg Mayor Wayne Ashley said in a press release.
Ms. Stefanik also announced that the city of Ogdensburg had received a $228,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to replace an outdated truck. The Champlain fire station in Clinton County received $3,865,800 for additions and alterations, including a variety of upgrades and repairs and a total of 6,839 feet of new space.
“I am proud to announce a combined $4,093,800 in USDA funding to support the Champlain Fire District and the City of Ogdensburg,” she said. “The upgrades to these facilities and equipment are much needed to ensure that our emergency personnel are best suited to keep our communities protected and our residents safe. I’m privileged to advocate for our region’s fire departments and towns to ensure they are fully funded and modernized.”
