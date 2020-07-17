OGDENSBURG — Health officials are setting up shop in the Ogdensburg airport several times a week to collect information from travelers coming from high-risk states in an effort to prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases.
For several weeks, New York state, under executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has ordered travelers coming in from designated states that have seen significant increases in coronavirus cases to quarantine for two weeks. While all travelers apply to the order, enforcement has primarily taken place in the state’s airports. In upstate airports, the state Department of Health has taken charge of requiring travelers to fill out a “Traveler Health Form” which provides officials contact information to monitor people during the quarantine period.
“That person gets put into that system, it gets routed to us and then we’re able to call those people to start the quarantine process,” St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dr. Dana McGuire said.
Ogdensburg International Airport is the only facility with regular flights from states currently on the list required for mandatory quarantine. Currently there are 22 states on the list, including Florida, California, Ohio, Texas and South Carolina.
“The only hot state that has a direct flight into Ogdensburg currently is Florida,” Airport Director Stephanie L. Saracco said. “Who knows if that will change? Currently, at this point it’s only been Florida.”
Ms. Saracco said that she hasn’t seen any issues with passengers’ willingness to fill out the forms or in response to the pandemic in general.
“As bad as this whole situation is, nationally and internationally, here at the airport we’ve had no problems at all and folks are very considerate and understanding,” Ms. Saracco said.
As of Friday afternoon, the Public Health Department recorded 11 active cases in St. Lawrence County, including one new hospitalization. The county recorded its fourth death from the virus earlier this week.
