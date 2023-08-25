Ogdensburg investigators seeking cause of Washington Street fire

OGDENSBURG — The cause of a fire that damaged a Washington Street home Thursday evening is under investigation.
Ogdensburg police responded to 1129 Washington St. at 5:29 p.m. for a reported structure fire.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 6:48 pm
OGDENSBURG — The cause of a fire that damaged a Washington Street home Thursday evening is under investigation.
Ogdensburg police responded to 1129 Washington St. at 5:29 p.m. for a reported structure fire.
Upon responding to the scene, an all-call for off-duty personnel was made and mutual aid was requested from the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department. Morristown was asked to stand by at the city fire station.
According to a Facebook post from the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, firefighters forced their way through the front door and it was determined there was no fire on the first floor.
Once they reached the front bedroom on the second floor, “firefighters were met with high heat and smoke banked down to the floor,” according to the post.
The fire was knocked down quickly and firefighters vented the structure and eventually found that the fire had spread to the attic.
“An overhaul of the area was conducted, pulling ceilings and exposing all remaining fire,” Local 1799 reported.
The fire was determined to be out by 6:15 p.m. and units were back in service at 7:09 p.m.
A cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. Fire investigators from Ogdensburg’s police and fire departments are investigating.
Assisting at the scene were city police and the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.