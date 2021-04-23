OGDENSBURG — Two veterans of the Ogdensburg Journal will be at the helm when the historic newspaper is relaunched as a weekly publication in June.
The newspaper, which was produced twice-weekly, was last published in June 2019.
The new edition, which will be delivered by mail, will be edited by veteran newsman and longtime city resident Matt Curatolo with the help of the Journal’s perpetual sports editor Dave “Doc” Shea.
It’s not entirely correct to say that Mr. Shea is returning. He’s never left.
Mr. Shea has been a figure on the sidelines of sporting competitions in St. Lawrence County ever since legendary Journal Publisher and Editor Charles “Chuck” Kelly hired him in 1973.
Mr. Shea retired in 2018, but it didn’t stick. Nine months later, he was back on the sidelines putting truth to the saying, “If you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life.”
When the Journal closed, Mr. Shea, without missing a beat, launched a website to continue covering sports in the city environs.
“Since the Journal closed, I have been covering high school and community sports on the oldschoolsportsnny.com web-blogsite, which I started to continue the legacy of The Journal-Advance News,” Mr. Shea said. “The blog site was dedicated to the memory of The Journal’s editor emeritus, the late Chuck Kelly.”
There was no hesitation from Mr. Shea when he was asked to join the effort to bring the Journal back.
“I am very excited at The Journal returning. I guess I am a lifer and have always taken a great of pride and gotten a lot of satisfaction in covering sports and putting out newspapers,” Mr. Shea said. “To me, the Journal returning will also continue the legacy of Chuck Kelly who ran the paper for over 50 years.”
“We are extremely excited to have Dave Shea join The Journal once again to bring his unique, top-notch brand of sports reporting to its pages,” said Mr. Curatolo, who also worked with Mr. Kelly.
Mr. Curatolo grew up on Dry Hill in Watertown and graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1995. He has a bachelor’s degree in English literature and writing from SUNY Potsdam.
He joined The Journal in March 2001 as a reporter covering everything from local and county governments to school districts, politics and breaking news.
“I learned what makes local journalism tick from Jim Reagen and the late Chuck Kelly,” Mr. Curatolo said.
In 2010, he was named city editor at The Journal before joining the city staff as its parks and recreation director in 2011.
“I am excited to bring The Journal back to the citizens of Ogdensburg. The Journal will offer people a platform to voice their concerns, promote local events and recognize achievements,” he added. “We will strive to present news fairly and accurately.”
Alec E. Johnson, president and chief operating officer of Johnson Newspaper Corp., said the company has been listening to the community.
“We are excited to bring The Journal back to readers who told us how the paper has been missed in the community. The Journal will be uniquely Ogdensburg, a place where we hope to share the stories and issues important to your community,” Mr. Johnson said.
The relaunched Journal will have two eight-page sections and include local news, editorials, calendars, sports and more.
The entire team working on The Journal is dedicated to local, community journalism. No one more so than once and future Sports Editor Mr. Shea.
“I think every community should have its own newspaper and I hope I can do my part to make the paper a vital part of the community as it was for over 100 years,” Mr. Shea said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.