OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Kiwanis Club will be hosting its annual pancake breakfast Saturday in honor of the club’s 90th anniversary.
In 1931, the club came to Ogdensburg by a group of civic minded residents with Harry B. Proctor serving as the club’s first president. Exactly 90 years later, the club continues to serve the community.
“Even with the pandemic we’re still making the usual donations that we’ve always made,” Ogdensburg Kiwanis Club Treasurer and baseball Chairman Larry Mitchell said.
From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, the club will be hosting its 90th annual pancake breakfast, offering pancakes, sausages, real maple syrup, juices, coffee and tea for $7 with the option of dine in or take out.
“The money raised goes towards the funding of all of our programs which includes, Kiwanis baseball and softball, the Key Club, the Builder’s Club, the K-Kids, donations that we make towards charities, the books we buy for every newborn at the Claxton-Hepburn Hospital, donations towards the hospital, donations towards the Ogdensburg Fort de la Presentation, and other different charities in town,” Mr. Mitchell said.
The pancake breakfast will be held at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, which is three blocks away from the Kiwanis Club’s original meeting place at the historic Crescent Hotel. Kiwanis Club members will be cooking and serving the breakfast.
“Come celebrate an important part of Ogdensburg’s civic history and an annual rite of spring by supporting one of Ogdensburg’s oldest civic service clubs,” Kiwanis Club board member Jim Reagen said in a prepared statement.
The club offers many service activities including an extensive youth athletic program that includes baseball, t-ball, softball and soccer programs in hopes to introduce young people to organized sports and sportsmanship.
“Every year we have 350 kids from UP-K to sixth grade that participate in our athletic program,” said Mr. Mitchell. “This is our 76th year of doing baseball and softball.”
Mr. Mitchell noted part of the money raised at the pancake breakfast goes towards their youth athletic program and is hopeful for a good community turnout.
More information on the Ogdensburg Kiwanis Club can be found at https://www.ogdensburgny.com/member/kiwanis-club-ogdensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.