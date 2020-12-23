OGDENSBURG — For the third year in a row, Ogdensburg’s Knights of Columbus will be hosting its annual Christmas dinner to ensure no one will go hungry during the holidays.
The Knights of Columbus took over hosting a Christmas dinner for those in need when the Ogdensburg Amvets disbanded in 2018. It also hosts an annual Thanksgiving dinner during which members fed roughly 650 people this year.
Knights of Columbus chairman, Bill Taylor, predicts they will serve more than 400 people on Christmas Day but are preparing enough food to feed 550. Those receiving meals each can expect a plate of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, and cranberries.
“As of right now, we’re at about 290 people, but I can feed up to 550,” Mr. Taylor said. “We never really know how many people we’re going to serve until the last moment. Some people even call on Christmas morning.”
Unlike previous years, all meals will be limited to delivery and pickup due to pandemic restrictions. Those picking up their meals must wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We have all the pandemic restrictions in place,” Mr. Taylor said. “There’s only 20 people allowed in the hall at one time, six feet apart, with masks. We also added arrows throughout the hall so people know which direction to go and which doors to use.”
Mr. Taylor also has 20 delivery drivers who will be delivering meals to the Centennial, Parkview, and Riverview Towers to ensure every resident has Christmas dinner.
Those who have reserved their dinners for pickup can receive them at the Knights of Columbus, 721 Hasbrouck St.
Mr. Taylor has assigned set pickup times in 30-minute intervals to ensure there will only be 20 people in the hall at a time.
Donations are welcomed and will be collected in a box at the door at the Knights of Columbus, but they are not mandatory.
“It always has been free, and it will continue to be free,” Taylor added.
To reserve a dinner, call 315-393-7990 and leave your name and number of meals needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.