OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Land Bank Corp. has its eyes on five properties that didn’t sell in a surplus property auction in August.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, the Ogdensburg Land Bank expressed interest in purchasing five properties that are still in the city’s possession — 405 King St., 529 King St., 1127 Pickering St., 935 State St. and 1907 Jay St.
The land bank’s board of directors is interested in pursuing grant funds through Phase II of the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Land Bank Initiative “for building stabilization, demolition, pre-development, and technical assistance funding,” Philip A. Cosmo, board chair, wrote in a letter to the city.
Out of the 15 properties that were put up for sale at the August auction, only two of the properties, 426 Champlain St. and 930 Franklin St., were sold.
“While a majority of the surplus, city-owned properties are vacant, nonconforming lots, members of the Board of Directors conducted site visits on August, 15, 2022, of properties with structures,” Mr. Cosmo wrote.
The board’s plan is to include each of the five properties in an application for funding through the New York Homes and Community Renewal Land Bank Initiative.
Based on the most recent site visits, he added, the board would pursue rehabilitation of 405 King St., 529 King St. and 1127 Pickering St.
“The application request would also include a request for demolition funds to be used at 1907 Jay St. and 935 State St.,” he wrote.
Mr. Cosmo asked councilors to delay the purchase of the properties until the land bank secures grant funding.
“We greatly appreciate your consideration and continued support of our mission to return properties back into productive, tax-generating, neighborhood assets,” Mr. Cosmo wrote.
If the land bank were to receive the funding for this project, the work would begin in the spring. There were no comments about the correspondence from council members at the meeting.
