Land bank eyes 5 surplus properties

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Land Bank Corp. has its eyes on five properties that didn’t sell in a surplus property auction in August.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, the Ogdensburg Land Bank expressed interest in purchasing five properties that are still in the city’s possession — 405 King St., 529 King St., 1127 Pickering St., 935 State St. and 1907 Jay St.

