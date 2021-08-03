OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Land Bank Corp. has plans to rehabilitate several properties it currently owns to get them back on the housing market and eventually on the city’s tax rolls.
Andrea L. Smith, executive director of the Ogdensburg Land Bank Corp., said that there are three properties that the organization is looking to rehabilitate, or at least partially rehabilitate, and then market for sale to the public. The mission of the Ogdensburg Land Bank, formed in 2018, is “to facilitate the return of vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax delinquent properties in the City of Ogdensburg to productive tax-paying use to stabilize neighborhoods, improve the quality of life, and strengthen the local economy.”
Renovations will begin Sept. 1 on 332 Park St. Once the home as been completed, the two-bedroom house will be available for sale, Smith said.
The land bank is also working with the North Country Housing Council to repair the front and side porches of 625 Franklin St.
“Once we address rehabilitation of the porches and entrances, this will be put up for sale with the rehab to be undertaken by the homebuyer,” said Smith.
The last rehabilitation project the land bank is working on is at 416 Greene St., the former Ashne Zophen Synagogue. Smith said that they are working with Rebecca Weld with Renew Architecture, who has prepared conceptual designs for the property.
“The goal is to convert this property into a single family residence with a driveway to provide off-street parking for the home,” Smith said, adding that they are working with Weld and realtors to design a marketing campaign for this property “so we can work with a buyer to complete the rehab.”
Phil Cosmo, land bank chairman, said that the goal of the land bank is to eventually get these properties back onto the tax rolls and to expand the city’s tax base.
“Obviously, going from paying no taxes to being a positive property in the case of the city’s tax base is what we are hoping to accomplish,” said Cosmo, adding “that’s definitely what the city needs is an increase in tax base.”
He added that it also takes a run-down home and begins the process of improving the overall aesthetics of the neighborhood.
“An offshoot of that is that it helps the neighborhood come back. Having a dilapidated structure in the middle of some nice houses doesn’t look well at all. So if we can get these houses back to being productive than being an eyesore, its a win-win,” said Cosmo.
The home rehabs are just part of what the Ogdensburg Land Bank has slated for 2021. The land bank is in the process of demolishing three homes at 918 Mansion Ave., 517 Rensselaer Ave., and 327 Madison Ave. and it has plans for several vacant lots as well.
These projects will be paid for by $1.13 million in funding provided by Enterprise Community Partners Community Revitalization Initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.