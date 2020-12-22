OGDENSBURG — Despite the challenges of operating during a global pandemic, as well as recent budget cuts and resulting staff shortages, the Ogdensburg Public Library is continuing to adapt in anticipation of the new year.
The library recently lost $100,000 in funding from the city, a 39% budget cut that’s resulted in cuts to staffing and hours.
Beginning Jan. 1, the library will only have two full-time employees, originally having seven prior to the budget cut, and six part-time employees.
As a result of the cuts and the pandemic, the library also plans to reduce its hours at the beginning of the year, continuing with curbside pick-up only on Saturdays.
To compensate for the budget cuts, the library has sought funding in recent years through referendums attached to the Ogdensburg City School District budget, and is again considering proposing a levy in the upcoming year.
“We are looking at all of our options to see if the board will be making that decision in a month or so,” said Ogdensburg Public Library Executive Director Penny J. Kerfien.
Ms. Kerfien added that the tax levy could be spent on operating costs, which include buying materials, maintaining computer updates and keeping the building open. The library could also potentially increase its hours back to being open on Saturday if it has enough staff.
More than 6,000 city residents have library cards, and the library gets more loan requests than 90% of other libraries, indicating its collection is in demand across the region.
Currently, the library remains open for half a day, with a maximum of 15 people inside at a time, and follows COVID-19 precautions, including sanitation and social distancing.
“If people use computers we wipe down everything,” Ms. Kerfien said. “We ask them to use hand sanitizer when they come in.”
The other half of the day the library offers curbside pick-up, allowing patrons to call and place materials on hold to be picked up or dropped off.
Ms. Kerfien said the library’s operations will continue to adapt with the pandemic, and that the library plans to keep current regulations into 2021.
“For the remainder of the pandemic, we’ll continue doing what we’re doing,” she added. “After the pandemic we will open back up to our normal hours and people will be allowed in, but that, of course, depends on the numbers and if it’s officially over or not.”
The library is tax-exempt and can accept donations, which Ms. Kerfien said can be mailed to the library at 312 Washington St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
