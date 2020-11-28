OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Public Library will receive one more year of funding from the city before transitioning to a self-supporting entity, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said Monday night at a budget work session with councilors.
Mr. Jellie had originally planned to make the transition from funding the library this year.
“We got some pretty good advice from the North Country Library System and their director,” he said. “There are a couple of steps that have to happen (in 2021).”
The library has worked hard to reduce its budget, Mr. Jellie said, especially salaries for the upcoming year.
Overall, appropriations have been reduced by more than $200,000, with more than $100,000 of it coming from salaries.
There will be some significant changes at the library due to the budget, Ogdensburg Public Library Executive Director Penny J. Kerfien said.
“A lot of my full-time staff has gone to part-time,” Ms. Kerfien said. “The library will have to reduce the hours that it is open because of that fact.”
The library is popular, Ms. Kerfien said.
More than 6,000 city residents have library cards and the library gets more loan requests than 90% of other libraries, indicating its collection is in demand across the region. The library continued to serve the public through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with curbside service and other adaptations.
“We did lose our central library status due to the cuts in our funding,” Ms. Kerfien said. “That bought a lot of non-fiction materials for the whole system, not just for us. And, we also lost two part-time employees when we lost that status. ”
The library’s budget is just 1.15% of the city budget, and while the city budget is being reduced by 6.25%, the library is taking a 44% cut, Ms. Kerfien said.
“We reduced everything we could reduce in the budget,” Ms. Kerfien said. “There is nothing left but staff and hours.”
