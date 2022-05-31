The Ogdensburg Public Library will be hosting a family game day in honor of National Croquet Day on June 4.
Croquet will be available to play as well as a number of other games, including jenga, croquet kickball, dominos and more.
“We’ll have a couple regular sets of croquet as well as a kickball croquet for small children,” said Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library member Karen Wright. “We’re going to have a large jenga game, big lawn sized dominos, bubbles, sidewalk chalk art, water balloons, and we’re going to do a scavenger hunt. We’ll also be doing an outdoor KerPlunk game, tattoos, ring toss, we’ll have a sprinkler, and we’ll be doing a bean bag toss.”
The game day will be held at the Library Park in Ogdensburg from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is being hosted by the Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library.
“We will also be having a children’s book sale going on,” said Wright. “It’s going to be all kids books that were either donated or former library books, so they will be nice and inexpensive.”
There will also be information available for those interested in joining the Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library.
“It’s a great organization for people who are looking to meet new friends if they have just come to the area,” said Wright. “A lot of people who love libraries and love reading are members. Members pitch in and help out whenever we are doing something.”
Information regarding the library’s summer reading program will also be available.
“Since it’s such a beautiful time of year and a beautiful park, we thought this would be a great time for people to come out and enjoy each other’s company and play after two years of COVID,” said Wright. “We chose this date because it’s National Croquet Day but the Chamber of Commerce in Ogdensburg is also holding its annual car-b-que celebration so there’s going to be other stuff to do downtown as well.”
In the case of rain, the game day will be rescheduled to the following day, June 5, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m..
“We are all so glad we are able to get together again and have a fun experience as a community,” said Wright. “But also, it’s a gorgeous part of the city. We have library park, we have the library that’s been here for over a hundred years, and it’s right across from the Frederic Remington Museum with their kids place. It’s just a beautiful setting to enjoy being part of the community.”
