Ogdensburg lieutenant suspended following DWI arrest

CANTON — An Ogdensburg police lieutenant has been suspended without pay following his arrest by sheriff’s deputies for driving while intoxicated following an accident in the town of Canton Saturday night.
On Sunday, sheriff’s deputies charged Corey J. Maxner, 36, Waddington, with driving while intoxicated following a report of an crash involving a vehicle on State Highway 310 in the town of Canton at 9:41 p.m. on Saturday. Mr. Maxner, who was the operator of the vehicle, was issued a ticket to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.
