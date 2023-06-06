OGDENSBURG — A special meeting of the Ogdensburg City Council has been called for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
There are no resolutions on the agenda for the special meeting, only executive session. The City Council is expected to act on the employment of City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie who had submitted a letter of resignation effective July 28. Mr. Buharie said Monday that he was told by Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly that his last day was Tuesday, ending his employment earlier than what he had sought in his letter of resignation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.