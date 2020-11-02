OGDENSBURG — The proposed 2021 budget that City Council will consider Monday at a special 6 p.m. meeting will have something in it that Ogdensburg hasn’t seen in more than 10 years — a tax cut.
Homeowners may rejoice, but others may be scorned as the proposed tax cut will only be successful with the elimination of some city fire department workers.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie’s proposed budget comes with a decrease in spending and a 6.25% tax cut. For homeowners, that’s a decrease of about $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Some may speculate that now isn’t the best time to cut taxes, Mr. Jellie said, but he disagrees.
“If we don’t make a tax cut now, when? When do we return money to the taxpayers? When do we make it more affordable for people to live in the city of Ogdensburg? When do we make the tax rates more appealing for businesses that are considering setting up shop?” he said.
In a letter delivered to City Council late last week, Mr. Jellie listed 12 bullet points that will shape the city’s budget and organization in 2021.
Perhaps the biggest step will be reducing the city’s fire department by 10 positions.
Currently, the fire department has 28 positions and a minimum staffing clause in its current contract. Mr. Jellie said he disagrees with the importance of the staffing clause.
“The contract has what appears to be a staffing clause. I don’t agree that it doesn’t say that we cannot reduce staffing,” Mr. Jellie said. “I contend that it is always management’s right to establish the size of the organization, assign work and determine expenditures.”
The proposed budget also calls for the police department staffing to be kept at 23 officers.
There is a 3% increase in sewer rates and the budget provides resources to run a recreation program, if allowed in the coming year.
The proposed budget also calls for the end of direct support for the Ogdensburg Public Library and the Fredric Remington Art Museum. Both organizations have been working toward transitioning away from city support, Mr. Jellie said.
“At the end of 2020, we will have largely separated those two organizations from direction support from the city,” he said.
The cuts in the budget, Mr. Jellie said, are necessary considering the financial situation the city is currently in.
“We are very, very close to our constitutional tax cap,” he said. “Right now were are in the 89th to 91st percentile, which the state considers dangerous.”
The tax cap is so close that raising taxes would not make much of a difference. Going up to the cap would raise less than $200,000, Mr. Jellie said.
The budget, at $13.9 million, is a $567,000 decrease and sets the tax rate at $18.62 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Mr. Jellie said on Monday night he will set up budget sessions with councilors to fine tune the document before its full acceptance before the first of the year.
Monday night’s meeting can be accessed online by using GoToWebinar.com. To view the meeting go to wdt.me/u6ZDMa or call 1-415-655-0060 and enter access code #571-158-685.
