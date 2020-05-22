HAMMOND — State police on Wednesday arrested Gregory A. Brabant, 40, of Ogdensburg, after responding to a report of an order of protection violation.
Troopers allege Brabant violated a court-mandated order of protection issued by Morristown Town Court by calling the protected party on a cell phone and messaging the party on a social media app.
Brabant was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment. He was arraigned at Canton Town Court and released on appearance tickets for Hammond Town Court.
