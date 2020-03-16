OSWEGATCHIE — State police arrested Michael Montalvo, 42, of Ogdensburg, Saturday on two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, four counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The charges stem from an alleged March 8 incident when Montalvo was driving his vehicle on Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie and drove into another vehicle, forcing it off the roadway, state police said. The vehicle that was struck was occupied by two adults, who are the protected parties on a court-mandated order of protection, and two children.
Montalvo was arraigned in Oswegatchie Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
