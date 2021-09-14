OGDENSBURG — A city man was arrested by state police last week for allegedly raping a minor younger than 15 years old earlier this year.
Adam M. Deleel, 34, was charged Sept. 8 with second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act, both felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an investigation involving a child victim who reported being raped by Deleel in April, in the town of Waddington, according to police.
Deleel was arraigned in Lisbon Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
He is to appear at Waddington Town Court at a later date.
