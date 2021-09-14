OGDENSBURG — Adam M. Deleel, 34, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by State Police on Sept. 8 for second-degree rape, a felony, second-degree criminal sex act, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
According to police, the arrest stems from a criminal investigation involving a child victim who reported being raped by Deleel in April of 2021, in the town of Waddington. Deleel was arraigned in the town of Lisbon Court where he was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, or $20,000 bond. He is to appear at Waddington Town Court at a later date.
