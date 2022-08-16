OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg man operating a motorcycle was arrested after a short pursuit by state police on Sunday.
Conrad Larock, 39, was charged by troopers with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and several vehicle and traffic violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.