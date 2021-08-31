OGDENSBURG — A city man has been arrested after colliding with a deer on his motorcycle in St. Lawrence County earlier this month.
Kevin C. Guilbert, 39, was charged by state police with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, following an investigation into an Aug. 10 crash in the town of Oswegatchie.
Mr. Guilbert is alleged to have been riding a motorcycle at about 5:28 p.m. that day on Monkey Hill Road when he struck a deer in the road and was ejected from the motorcycle. Police said Mr. Guilbert had a broken hand and multiple abrasions and lacerations as a result of the crash and was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
He was arraigned in Morristown Town Court and released on appearance tickets for Oswegatchie Town Court.
A St. Lawrence County Court sentence for Mr. Guilbert is pending for an unrelated felony matter, police said.
