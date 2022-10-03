Ogdensburg man charged after shooting rifle during argument

Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

MORRISTOWN — State police on Sunday charged Michael J. Farrell, 58, of Ogdensburg, with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree menacing following a domestic incident at a residence on Gilmour Road in the town of Morristown.

Troopers said they responded to the residence for a report of a domestic dispute involving a rifle.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.