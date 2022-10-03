Ogdensburg man charged after shooting rifle during argument

MORRISTOWN — State police on Sunday charged Michael J. Farrell, 58, of Ogdensburg, with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree menacing following a domestic incident at a residence on Gilmour Road in the town of Morristown.
Troopers said they responded to the residence for a report of a domestic dispute involving a rifle.
An investigation revealed that Mr. Farrell, who police said was highly intoxicated, had a verbal argument with the victim, grabbed a rifle, made threatening remarks and shot off several rounds near the victim. Mr. Farrell surrendered and was taken into custody by law enforcement.
He was arraigned in the Morristown Town Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear later this month.
