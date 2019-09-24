OGDENSBURG — Dylan A. Arquitt, the Ogdensburg man who pleaded to first-degree assault in the attempted murder case of a Brooklyn man in exchange for nine years in prison, was found dead Monday night in his home, according to city police.
Sgt. Mark T. Kerns confirmed the death for the Times Tuesday, saying that the report came in at 9:45 p.m. from another person who lived with Mr. Arquitt at his 223 Gates St. residence.
While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Sgt. Kerns said police were still awaiting an autopsy and toxicology report.
Mr. Arquitt had been on house arrest under the St. Lawrence County Probation Department’s Electric Home Monitoring Program by order of County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards while he awaited sentencing to nine years in prison.
Arquitt told the court that on Feb. 3 at 921 Caroline St., Ogdensburg, he and codefendant Ronald B. Redmond III, 26, of 822 Congress St., entered the home of Brandon Dority with the intent to commit a crime and while in the home, attempted to forcibly steal drugs from Mr. Watford and that he had a .22 caliber rifle that he fired through a door at the residence with the intent to get more drugs “but whatever happened, happened” and used the rifle to shoot whoever was on the other side.
Arquitt was facing life in prison, had he been convicted at trial, but now, as part of the plea deal, he would have been sentenced to nine years in prison with five years of post-release supervision. He was also allowed to be released under probation supervisions electronic home monitoring until his sentencing, for which no date had been set.
Redmond remains in St. Lawrence County jail without bail and is also being held on unrelated charges of felony third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and the misdemeanors of two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstructing firefighting operations in connection with a June 11 arrest. He also has a warrant for his arrest issued from Florida, his attorney, Denice M. Smith, Massena, said.
