CANTON — State police apprehended a wanted Ogdensburg man Thursday in connection with an alleged machete attack late last year.
Jebadiah J. Brenno, 38, was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, on an arrest warrant in Canton.
The charges stem from an alleged Dec. 24 assault at a Lee Road residence in the town of Oswegatchie. The victim was left with “multiple lacerations and stab wounds,” according to police.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
