OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg man is facing attempted murder and other felony charges related to a Sunday night stabbing at Gateway Apartments.
Thursday afternoon, Ogdensburg police charged Andrew W. French, 25, 2320 Ford St. Extension, Gateway Apartments -1, with second-degree attempted murder, a Class B felony; second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; and third-degree criminal mischief, a Class E felony.
He was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court before Judge Marcia L. LeMay and was sent to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. in city court.
Mr. French will be represented by the St. Lawrence County Public Defender’s office.
The arrest stems from an incident on Sunday night at approximately 11:05 p.m. when he allegedly entered another person’s room at Gateway Apartments, which is an assisted living facility on Ford Street Extension, without permission and stabbed the occupant several times in his neck with a knife “attempting to sever his spine and kill him,” according to the felony complaints filed against Mr. French by Lt. Corey J. Maxner.
City police said that the victim was treated at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for severe lacerations to his upper body and was later released.
The complaint alleges that Mr. French stole a pocket knife from a dresser drawer in the victim’s room and used it against him.
After stabbing the victim, who had locked himself inside his room, Mr. French used a piece of wood to “continuously hit the door trying to gain entry, causing damage in excess of $250 to the door,” according to court documents.
City police stated that after the stabbing, Mr. French left the scene and was located a short time later. A multitude of law enforcement agencies including city and state police, Border Patrol, state Environmental Conservation officers, and forest rangers were on hand Monday searching for the knife in the woods behind the apartment building. City police declined to say if the knife was found.
At his arraignment, Mr. French had several other charges read against him.
He was arraigned on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief for attempting to gain entry into Ansen Corporation’s building on 830 Proctor Ave. on Monday at 12 a.m. Court documents state that he damaged an entry key pad and a door handle that was over $250 in damages.
He was additionally charged with petit larceny for stealing 4 mg of Suboxone, Ambien and a one View nicotine pod belonging to a person at Gateway Apartments totaling $7.
Judge LeMay set bail at $1 cash bail on each of those charges.
This was the second time in just over two weeks that a city man has been charged with attempted murder. On May 25, Ryan J. Joanette, 35, of 217 Spring St., was charged with second-degree attempted murder, a Class A2 felony, four other felonies and a misdemeanor, following a baseball bat attack on a woman at his residence earlier that day.
