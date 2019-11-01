OGDENSBURG — City police on Thursday charged Allen B. Fisher, 52, of 355 Lovejoy Road, with second-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
Police said on Oct. 20 at an unspecified location in the city, Mr. Fisher was involved in a domestic incident during which he unlawfully entered a residence and caused physically injury to another person.
Police declined to provide specifics about where the incident took place and what the nature of the injury was that Mr. Fisher is alleged to have caused.
An investigation into the incident was opened by Detective Jarret LeClair who was not immediately available to provide additional details.
Mr. Fisher was arraigned in City Court and was released on his own recognizance.
The Ogdensburg Police Department affirms that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.