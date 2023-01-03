OGDENSBURG — A city man faces charges after police say he was driving a stolen Jeep.
Elliot D. Roberts, 19, was charged by state police Monday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property as well as Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
At around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, troopers said they observed a 2011 red Jeep with possible stolen license plates. A search of the registration using the Department of Motor Vehicles portal showed that the plates were stolen. The driver of the Jeep was identified as Mr. Roberts, according to troopers.
Mr. Roberts was additionally ticketed for equipment violation (broken glass), unlicensed operator, operating a motor vehicle without inspection certificate, unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
He was released on multiple appearance tickets for Ogdensburg City Court.
