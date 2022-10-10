CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Joseph A. Morrow, 41, Ogdensburg, with driving while ability impaired by drugs, four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, speeding and unlicensed operation following a traffic stop Saturday on Route 11 in the town of Canton.
Deputies said Mr. Morrow was found to be operating his vehicle under the influence of drugs and was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamines and several other controlled substances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.