LISBON — An Ogdensburg motorist was charged Wednesday with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly struck a school bus on Route 68, sending six people to the hospital.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies report that at about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, a car operated by Zachary Herbick, 35, of Ogdensburg, was traveling westbound on the highway when his vehicle struck an eastbound bus that was carrying five students from Morristown Central School and an adult.
Following an investigation by deputies, Mr. Herbick was charged with driving while intoxicated.
The five students and adult were taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg as a precaution. No serious injuries were reported.
Deputies say that two other vehicles drove off the highway to avoid the accident.
Both lanes of Route 68 were shut down and traffic rerouted from County Route 10 to Dollar Road. The roadway was reopened at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday.
The Lisbon and Heuvelton fire departments responded to the scene with Heuvelton providing traffic control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.