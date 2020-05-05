HAMMOND — State police on Saturday arrested Joshua R. Compo, 30, of Ogdensburg, on charges of driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Around 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a one-car crash on Route 3 in Hammond, and determined Mr. Compo had rolled over his vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Mr. Compo’s blood alcohol concentration was determined to be 0.12%.
He was released on appearance tickets for Hammond Town Court.
