HEUVELTON — State police on Nov. 17 charged Justin D. Pratt, 24, of 13 Gilbert St., Ogdensburg, with driving while intoxicated and illegal speed contest, both misdemeanors. He was also cited with refusal to take a breath test.
Troopers said at 4:27 a.m. on Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie Mr. Pratt initiated a speed contest with another individual and when stopped, refused testing to determine his blood alcohol content.
Mr. Pratt was arraigned in Oswegatchie Town Court. His securing order was not provided.
