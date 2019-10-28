GOUVERNEUR — Village police charged Jude J. Holland Jr., 63, Ogdensburg, Saturday with driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test. He was also cited with drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Police said at 12:02 a.m. on East Barney Street Mr. Holland was traveling west and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Clinton Street. Following a traffic stop, he was found to be intoxicated by alcohol and had an open container of Natural Ice beer in the vehicle. He refused to provide a breath sample on the roadside, police said.
Mr. Holland was arraigned at Town Court by Justice Stanley H. Young Jr. and was released.
