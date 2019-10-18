OGDENSBURG — State police on Oct. 15 charged Joseph J. Peccolo, 83, of 95 Monkeyhill Road, with felony second-degree assault and the misdemeanors of acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Troopers said at 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 15, Mr. Peccolo assaulted a 12-year-old male with a table. He sustained injuries to his arms and head as a result. Where the incident took place was not released.
Mr. Peccolo was arraigned in Morristown Town Court by Justice James T. Phillips Jr. and was released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.