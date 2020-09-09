OGDENSBURG — Following an investigation into a reported domestic incident Saturday, city police and St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Ogdensburg man for allegedly holding another person hostage.
Jerry A. Yerden, 33, of Laboda Lane, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal contempt, criminal injection of a narcotic drug, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, both misdemeanors. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Police allege Mr. Yerden held a victim at knife point for several hours, preventing them from leaving the residence. Police further allege Mr. Yerden injected a narcotic believed to be an opiate into the victim without the victim’s consent.
Mr. Yerden was previously arrested in February 2019, on a seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charge, for possessing heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.