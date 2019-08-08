POTSDAM — Village police on Tuesday charged Craig M. Whitman, 41, Ogdensburg, with petit larceny.
Police charge on May 24 at an unspecified business on Maple Street, Mr. Whitman stole several ice packs and razors from the business.
He was arraigned in Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.
