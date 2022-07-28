OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg man was arrested on a first-degree sexual abuse charge for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor over a span of several years.
Ogdensburg police charged William J. Laflair, 54, of Proctor Avenue, with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony. According to a news release issued Thursday, the charges stem from an investigation by Ogdensburg’s investigations unit that was opened Sunday.
