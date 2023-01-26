Ogdensburg man charged with stealing $1,100 from The Lakehouse

MORRISTOWN — On Wednesday, state police charged Justin R. Morrow, 62, Ogdensburg, with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, following an investigation into an employee stealing money from The Lakehouse on County Route 6 in the town on Morristown.
The arrest stems from a complaint made to state police on Nov. 4 that an employee was stealing money from The Lakehouse. Troopers state that the investigation revealed that Mr. Morrow was caught on video surveillance with a money bag and its contents that totalled approximately $1,100.
(0) comments
