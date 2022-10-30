OGDENSBURG — A jury took less than one day to convict an Ogdensburg man of predatory sexual assault upon a child, among other charges, Friday afternoon in St. Lawrence County Courthouse.

Clifford W. Mayette, 53, was convicted on six counts of predatory sexual assault upon a child, one count of second-degree rape, three counts of third-degree rape, one count of second-degree criminal sex act, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to a news release from the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

