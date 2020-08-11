LOWVILLE — A 25-year-old Ogdensburg man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Sears Pond Road in the town of Montague.
Cody J. Holland was pronounced dead at the scene following the 10 p.m. accident, according to state police. A passenger, Braeden M. Fargo, 22, also of Ogdensburg, was treated at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, for minor injuries and released.
Troopers said Mr. Holland was operating a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup west on Sears Pond Road when he lost control of the vehicle due to unsafe speed. The pickup then went off the north side of the road, striking several trees. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on the driver’s side, about 25 feet from the roadway.
Troopers said the investigation into the accident is continuing.
According to Mr. Holland’s obituary on Frary’s Funeral Home’s website, he was a graduate of Heuvelton Central School and was employed as a state corrections officer. His obituary has gained widespread attention for its description of Mr. Holland’s life and achievements. On Tuesday, the New York Post published a story about it.
