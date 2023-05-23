CANTON — William Laflair, 55, Ogdensburg, has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child by a trial jury in St. Lawrence County Court, District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said.
The verdict follows a one-week trial that ended with the jury’s ruling on Friday.
During the trial, evidence established that the defendant initiated the victimization of the survivor when they were younger 5 years old. The abuse persisted for more than five years, encompassing multiple incidents of sexual contact, all of which occurred prior to the survivor reaching the age of 11, Mr. Pasqua said in a statement.
Additionally, the evidence revealed that the defendant continued to send sexually explicit messages to the survivor after the physical abuse had ceased, according to the district attorney.
Laflair is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20. He faces a maximum sentence of 28 years in state prison.
Mr. Pasqua praised the survivor for their courage in coming forward and reporting the crimes to law enforcement and also confronting their abuser in open court. He also expressed his expectation that the defendant will be prevented from inflicting harm on another member of the community following sentencing, thanks to the survivor’s actions. He hoped that the outcome of this case would serve as a message to other abuse victims, whether adults or children, that law enforcement and his office are available to provide assistance.
Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Joshua HaberkornHalm and Assistant District Attorney Alex Nichols prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Ogdensburg Police Department.
