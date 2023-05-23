CANTON — William Laflair, 55, Ogdensburg, has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child by a trial jury in St. Lawrence County Court, District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said.

The verdict follows a one-week trial that ended with the jury’s ruling on Friday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.