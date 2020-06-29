OGDENSBURG — Following an investigation into a domestic incident report Saturday, Ogdensburg police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly abusing a 7-year-old.
Jordan M. Hooper, 27, was charged with second-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
He was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court before Judge Gary Alford and released under probation supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.