LISBON — An Ogdensburg man faces several drug charges after allegedly hitting a pole Friday while driving on Route 68 and fleeing the scene, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies said.
Casey J. Spiak, 28, of 602 Ford St., Apt. B, allegedly hit a pole shortly before 5 p.m. When deputies arrived on the scene they began to track him with assistance from Ogdensburg City Police Department’s K-9 dog, police said.
When Mr. Spiak was apprehended, police said they found him with several small envelopes containing methamphetamine. He is also accused of possessing suboxone that did not belong to him.
He was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a Class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, deputies said.
Mr. Spiak was arraigned in Canton Town Court and released under probation supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.