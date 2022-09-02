Troopers charge Ogdensburg man with petit larceny

A New York State Police squad car is parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — State police on Thursday charged Tanner L. Delarge, 25, of Ogdensburg, with petit larceny stemming from a complaint at the Family Dollar in the town of Oswegatchie.

Delarge allegedly went into the store and left without paying for multiple items valued at approximately $29.98, according to state police. He was released on an appearance ticket for Oswegatchie Town Court at a later date.

